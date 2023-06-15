Judge Urges Nixing Atty Fees In IRS Administrative Law Row

By Theresa Schliep (June 15, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court should reject a construction company's bid for attorney fees from the Internal Revenue Service after the Sixth Circuit sided with the business in its administrative law dispute with the agency, a magistrate judge recommended, saying the IRS' position was sufficiently reasonable....

