RJ Reynolds Faces Fees Bid Despite Beating $16M Fla. Verdict

By Lynn LaRowe (June 15, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Thursday that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s rejection of a woman's prior settlement offers means it can't walk away from her bid for attorney fees in her wrongful death action even though the company has defeated a $16 million punitive damages award she won in the case....

