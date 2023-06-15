Ukraine Lacked Translated Manuals For US Arms, OIG Says

By Micah Danney (June 15, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Efforts by the U.S. to train Ukrainian forces to use the billions of dollars in military equipment sent to the country has been hampered by a backlog in translating technical manuals that were not approved for foreign disclosure, a U.S. Department of Defense watchdog reported Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS