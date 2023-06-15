4th Circ. Backs Car Dealership's Defeat Of Race Bias Claims

By Patrick Hoff (June 15, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Thursday to revive race bias claims from two Black workers who said a white manager pushed them out of their jobs at a Honda dealer, but said the auto seller may have violated North Carolina law by throwing out the contents of their desks....

