Mass. Judge Nudges Exxon Climate Case Toward 'Finish Line'

By Julie Manganis (June 15, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge on Thursday voiced mild frustration with lawyers for Exxon and the state after learning that the parties are still at least a year away from potential summary judgment motions in a "greenwashing" claim first raised by then-Attorney General Maura Healey in 2016....

