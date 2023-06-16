PR Federal Judge Rips Insurer For 'Pretending To Claim Bias'

By Emily Sawicki (June 16, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Puerto Rico has refused to recuse himself from an Americans with Disabilities Act suit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against an insurance company, saying the company's bias allegations that arose from discovery sanctions are "conclusory and speculative, at best."...

