De Blasio Sues Over Fine For Presidential Run Security

By Ivan Moreno (June 15, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio filed suit Thursday to challenge an ethics watchdog's finding that he must repay $319,794 for using a police security detail while campaigning for president in 2019, plus a $155,000 fine for violating a prohibition on using government resources for any purpose unrelated to city work....

