4th Circ. Ruling Outlines Defense Against Retaliation Claims

By Tory Summey and Zack Anstett (June 22, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT) -- At first blush, the result in the Johnson v. Global Language Center case last month seemed like it would be predictable: A plaintiff sending an email in which she specifically alleged that she experienced harassment and retaliation must surely engage in protected activity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS