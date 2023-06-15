Texas Regulator Says Crypto Lender Abra Hid Insolvency

By Aislinn Keely (June 15, 2023, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Texas State Securities Board filed an emergency action against the founder and firms behind crypto lending platform Abra on Thursday that alleges Abra hid its own insolvency and the transfer of customer funds to embattled crypto exchange Binance and offered unregistered investment contracts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS