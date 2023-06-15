SEC Faces Pushback On Plan To Apply Reg SCI To Brokers

By Sarah Jarvis (June 15, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Wall Street's top lobby has told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a regulation intended to ensure resiliency of exchanges and other marketplaces was not designed to apply to broker-dealers, pushing back on the SEC's proposal to expand the regulation to apply to some of the largest brokerage firms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS