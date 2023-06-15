Prince Lobel Sues Retired Mass. Probate Official Over Bill

By Julie Manganis (June 15, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Prince Lobel Tye LLP sued recently-retired Suffolk County Register of Probate Felix D. Arroyo in Massachusetts state court Thursday for more than $48,000 it says he still hasn't paid for the firm's representation during a successful challenge to his 2017 suspension....

