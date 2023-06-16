What NIH's New Grant Guidance Means For Awardees

By Stephen Sencer, Leslie Thornton and Minal Caron (June 16, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- On May 19, the National Institutes of Health released updated grants policy guidance requiring that each primary awardee institution impose on foreign entity subawardees an obligation to provide to the prime awardee all relevant research records, including data and lab notebooks....

