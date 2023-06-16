SEC Agenda Indicates A Blistering Rulemaking Pace

By David Blass, David Nicolardi and Jeffrey Caretsky (June 16, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs recently released the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's spring 2023 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, which identifies the most significant regulatory actions that the SEC reasonably expects to issue in proposed or final form and the broad targeted time frame to issue such rules....

