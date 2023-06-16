Border Patrol Union Urges Justices To Mull COVID Hazard Pay

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 16, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The union representing U.S. Border Patrol personnel told the U.S. Supreme Court that federal corrections officers were directly in contact with the coronavirus and therefore are entitled to hazard pay, backing the officers' bid to have the justices weigh in on their case....

