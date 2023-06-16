Investor Calls Gambling Co. Entain's Proposed Buy 'Illogical'

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 16, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Eminence Capital LP on Friday denounced gambling company Entain PLC's recent proposed acquisition of Polish competitor STS Holding, saying in a letter to Entain's board of directors that its approach to purchasing the betting platform is "perplexing on many levels."...

