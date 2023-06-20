Now Is The Time For State And Local Sales Tax Simplification

By Charles Maniace (June 20, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- State sovereignty is a foundational principle in our government and, putting aside a fringe proposal currently before the U.S. Congress to create a national consumption tax, sales tax is very likely to remain the sole province of state and local governments.[1] However, now is the time for state and local governments to get serious about sales tax simplification....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS