DC Circ. Sides With Lobstermen On Fishery Rule Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (June 16, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has scrapped a biological opinion underpinning lobster fishery restrictions enacted to protect North Atlantic right whales, ruling that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly relied on worst-case scenarios that favored the whales in regard to uncertainty over the fisheries' impact on the critically endangered species....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS