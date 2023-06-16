Ohio Bank Worker Loses Disability Pay Appeal At 6th Circ.

By Ryan Harroff (June 16, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit declined to revive a benefits case brought against the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and its claims administrator by a former bank worker after her long-term disability coverage was terminated, ruling Friday that the worker's medical record supported ending her benefits....

