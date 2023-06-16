Hong Kong Biz Sues Over Failed $10M Face Mask Venture

By George Woolston (June 16, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong company has accused a New Jersey business and its CEO of exaggerating its ability to get a facility up and running to manufacture, distribute and sell face masks in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic and misappropriating a $10 million investment....

