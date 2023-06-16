OCC Orders $15M Fine For MUFG Union Fee Waiver Practices

By Jon Hill (June 16, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has ordered a $15 million fine as part of a deal with what is now U.S. Bancorp to resolve claims of deceptive fee waiver practices dating back years at its recently acquired MUFG Union Bank franchise....

