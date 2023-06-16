MVP Asks FERC For 3-Year Extension On Southgate Project

By Tom Lotshaw (June 16, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give it three more years to build and bring into service a Southgate extension to the main stem of its 300-mile natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS