Colo. Pot Consultancy Says Ex-COO Began Smear Campaign

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 16, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado cannabis consulting company and its CEO are suing a former company executive for allegedly mounting a smear campaign against the two after he was put on a performance improvement plan, according to a complaint filed in Colorado state court that accuses the former COO of becoming "more entitled, abrasive and unaccountable" after his promotion....

