LG Chem May Have To Face Exploding Vape Battery Suit In NC

By Travis Bland (June 16, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday revived a lawsuit seeking to hold Korea-based LG Chem liable for a vape pen battery that exploded in a man's pocket, reasoning that recent precedent from the nation's highest court may sink the company's jurisdictional argument....

