Harvard Accuses Power Plant Of Illegal Fees In $2.4M Suit

By Chris Villani (June 16, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Harvard said in a $2.4 million suit Thursday that the operators of a private power plant are trying to get around a long-term pricing contract by adding a new fee aimed at forcing it to renegotiate less friendly terms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS