CWA Tells DC Circ. T-Mobile Had Illegal Company Union

By Beverly Banks (June 16, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America said submissions to an internal database support the National Labor Relations Board's conclusion that T-Mobile unlawfully established a company union, arguing to the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the company's feedback program didn't stop functioning as a labor group in early 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS