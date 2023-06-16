SEC Enforcement Head Says Law Is Clear On Crypto

By Aislinn Keely (June 16, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal pushed back Friday on the narrative that additional rulemaking is the antidote to crypto's quarrels with securities laws, saying the SEC intends to apply existing laws to emerging products until Congress directs it to do otherwise....

