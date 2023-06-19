Tesla's Suit Over La.'s Direct Sales Ban Gets Dismissed

By Gina Kim (June 19, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge permanently tossed Tesla's antitrust suit against the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission over the state's direct-to-consumer sales ban that Tesla claimed pushes it out of the market, finding the ban applies equally to all manufacturers and that Tesla alleges no facts "regarding anti-Tesla animus" by state lawmakers....

