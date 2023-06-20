Connecticut's 2023 Legislative Session In Review

By Brian Steele (June 20, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Connecticut lawmakers wrapped up their 2023 legislative session June 7 after passing bills that expand the power of the attorney general to pursue fraud and abuse of taxpayer money, give state agencies a framework for embracing artificial intelligence and limit the employee demographic information that businesses are required to send to the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS