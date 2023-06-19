Paxton Says House Attys Can't Participate In Impeachment

By Catherine Marfin (June 19, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have sent three letters to the House's prosecutors and several state representatives regarding the impending impeachment proceedings, alleging in one that the prosecutors' participation in the Senate trial would violate the state's rules of professional conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS