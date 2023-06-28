Financial Cos. At Risk In Feds' Off-Channel Messaging Sweep

By Michael Gilbert, Kate Rumsey and Christopher Bosch (June 28, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Over the last several years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have been laser-focused on the use of so-called off-channel communications in the financial services industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS