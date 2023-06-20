Justices Reject Ex-Urban Outfitters Worker's Sex Bias Case

By Grace Elletson (June 20, 2023, 11:55 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court passed Tuesday on a former Urban Outfitters store manager's bid for review of his unsuccessful bias suit that alleged he was fired after he complained he was forced to work an unfavorable security position solely because he is a man....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS