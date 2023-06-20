Justices Won't Hear Amazon Sellers' Appeal In Calif. Tax Suit

By Maria Koklanaris (June 20, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear an e-commerce trade group's petition to allow federal jurisdiction over the group's attempt to block California from pursuing back sales taxes from sellers participating in an Amazon program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS