NJ Panel Upholds Insurers' Dental Practice Coverage Win

By Emily Enfinger (June 20, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court panel affirmed that three insurers do not owe coverage to a group of dental practices for underlying lawsuits brought by a management services company, agreeing with the trial court that exclusions in the policies relieved the carriers of their coverage obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS