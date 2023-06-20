DC Circ. Vacates Part Of EPA HFC Cap-And-Trade Rule

By Katie Buehler (June 20, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A split D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday threw out portions of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's hydrofluorocarbons phase-down rule, finding the agency lacked authority to implement a system to track the distribution of the greenhouse gases – a ruling a dissenting judge claimed hamstrings efforts to reduce use of the harmful compounds....

