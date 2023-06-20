3rd Circ. Weighs If Watermelon Candy Shape Is 'Functional'

By Matthew Santoni (June 20, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Two rival candy companies disagreed before the Third Circuit on Tuesday over whether a wedge-shaped sour candy evokes the color and shape of a piece of watermelon — and therefore, if a federal judge had been right to dismiss an infringement lawsuit because the shape was purely "functional" and not protected by trademark law....

