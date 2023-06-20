Chocolatier Wins $252K In Fees, Costs In Franchisee Case

By David Minsky (June 20, 2023, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday awarded a chocolatier $252,000 in fees and costs against a franchisee that didn't upgrade its point-of-sale system despite multiple rules violations, saying that the parties "seemingly engaged in a good faith conferral process" and no prejudice was claimed due to the late fee motion....

