Veritas Loses Bid To DQ Rival's Atty In Fla. Noncompete Suit

By Madison Arnold (June 21, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected Veritas Legal Plan Inc.'s request to disqualify a lawyer and his firm, Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman PL, from representing Freedom Legal Plans LLC in Veritas' noncompete suit against its onetime partner, finding no conflict of interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS