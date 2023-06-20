Health Care IT Co. To Pay $1.7M Over Unapproved Expenses

By Rae Ann Varona (June 20, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A health care information technology company will pay over $1.7 million to settle claims it billed the National Institutes of Health for expenses like luxury vehicles, mortgage payments and a wedding, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS