Ohio Panel Won't Revive Suit By Worker Fired Over Meme

By Emmy Freedman (June 20, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court refused Tuesday to reinstate a lawsuit from a worker who said a manufacturer unlawfully fired her for posting a racist meme on Facebook, saying the Ohio Constitution's free speech provisions don't allow the court to meddle in a private employer-employee relationship....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS