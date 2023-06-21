South Dakota Tribe Says Army Didn't Comply With Burial Law

By Crystal Owens (June 21, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota tribe says a notice by the Office of Army Cemeteries of its intent to return the remains of five Native children to their nearest living relatives for reburial is problematic, claiming the federal agency disregarded traditional and cultural practices by not giving one family adequate notice to participate in the process....

