6th Circ. Backs Ohio Transit Win In Driver's Sex Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (June 21, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused to reinstate a former bus driver trainee's lawsuit alleging she was fired after complaining about a supervisor making offensive comments about transgender people, as the court said she failed to rebut the transit authority's argument that she was fired for repeated tardiness....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS