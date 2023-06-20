3rd Circ. Puts Coinbase Petition On Ice For SEC Decision

By Aislinn Keely (June 20, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Tuesday that it would wait to decide whether to force the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to answer a petition for rulemaking from crypto exchange Coinbase, setting an October deadline for the regulator to issue a report on its deliberations....

