Rockport Steps Into $40.9M DIP Financing

By Emily Lever (June 21, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge in a hearing Wednesday approved $40.9 million in interim debtor-in-possession financing for The Rockport Company LLC with $8.8 million in new money, overruling, in what he said was a "close call," objections from the U.S. trustee that the financing rolled up too much of the shoe company's existing debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS