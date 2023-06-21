Final EPA Renewable Fuel Regs Knocked On All Sides

By Keith Goldberg (June 21, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized how much biofuel must be blended into the nation's gasoline and diesel supply over the next three years, but the new numbers were criticized both by environmental groups and by ethanol and advanced biofuel industry groups....

