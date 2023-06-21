Parents Fight $19M Payback Order In Pa. Birth Injury Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 21, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The parents of a girl who sustained birth injuries during delivery are challenging a state court's ruling that they must pay back a $19 million settlement to Abington Memorial Hospital so that they can sue it for allegedly fraudulently inducing the deal....

