Chancery Shifts $374K Books Demand Legal Bill To Company

By Katryna Perera (June 21, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday ordered payroll company Digitzs Solutions Inc. to pay more than $374,000 in legal fees to a shareholder who sued the company seeking to inspect certain books and records, saying Digitzs "resisted the litigation in bad faith," forcing the plaintiff to incur legal expenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS