SEC Orders Adviser To Pay $1.5M Fine In Excessive Fees Case

By Katryna Perera (June 21, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has settled with a New York-based investment adviser for over $2 million to resolve allegations that it charged excess management fees and failed to disclose a conflict of interest to investors regarding its fee calculations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS