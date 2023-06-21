Sanford Heisler Adds Ex-Fed. Prosecutor As Trials Co-Chief

By Adrian Cruz (June 21, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP has hired a longtime government attorney who recently served as the criminal chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee as a partner and the co-chair of its trial practice, the firm said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS