Mass. Justices Say Schneider Electric Can't Ax Age Bias Case

By Julie Manganis (June 21, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A middle manager at Schneider Electric USA who laid off a group of older workers in 2017 didn't need to know if he was taking part in a corporate strategy to reduce the age of its workforce in order for the firm to be liable for discrimination, Massachusetts' highest court ruled Wednesday....

