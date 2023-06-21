Chamber Asks 6th Circ. To Revive SEC Proxy Rule Challenge

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 21, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce held strong on its stance that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's rollback of its own 2020 proxy advisory rule was illegal in an opening appellate brief filed with the Sixth Circuit, arguing that "that type of agency flip-flopping is not and should not be permissible."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS